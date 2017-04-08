Third Quarter Run Propels PC Men's Lacrosse Past Georgetown

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s lacrosse team defeated Georgetown, 13-7, in BIG EAST Conference action on Saturday, April 8 at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. It marked the Friars’ fourth-consecutive victory as the team improved to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in the BIG EAST. Georgetown dropped to 2-9 on the year (0-3 BIG EAST).

Additionally, the Friars victory marked just the second all-time against Georgetown, and first win over the Hoyas since the series began in 1987.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first quarter with Joseph McHale (Bernardsville, N.J.) scoring the lone tally for Providence at the 10:08 mark.

Providence scored four-straight goals to start the second quarter and mounted a 5-1 lead. Joshua Keller (Grand Rapids, Mich.) got the action started with 11:37 showing on the clock, unassisted. Ryan Schaffer (Plano, Texas) followed with a man-up goal at the 8:32 mark, assisted by Nick Hatzipetrakos (Syossett, N.Y.). McHale tallied his second goal of the afternoon during the Friars’ scoring streak, unassisted, with 7:44 on the clock. Brendan Kearns (Wantagh, N.Y.) made it a 5-1 game with his first tally of the afternoon with 5:09 remaining in the second quarter.

Georgetown closed the first half with back-to-back goals by Matt Behrens and Peter Conley, and the Friars took a 5-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Hoyas maintained their momentum on the offensive end of the field, and scored its third-straight goal to cut the deficit to one (5-4) with 10:53 showing on the clock in the third quarter.

However, the Friars thwarted Georgetown’s threat and reeled off three-straight goals to take a four-goal advantage (8-4) with 6:43 left in the third. Hatzipetrakos, Kearns and Keller each found the back of the cage during the stretch. Ian Grey (Clifton Park, N.Y.) and Hatzipetrakos each picked up assists.

Georgetown halted the Friars’ run with a goal from Austin McDonald with 3:11 left on the clock to make it an 8-5 game.

The Friars finished the third quarter by killing off a two-minute slashing penalty, and in the process drew a slashing call on the Hoyas with 13 seconds remaining on the clock. Providence carried the EMO into the fourth quarter and Ryan Nawrocki (Smithtown, N.Y.) scored just 23-seconds into the action to give PC a 9-5 edge on the scoreboard.

Conner Byrne (Hicksville, N.Y.) and Kearns followed with back-to-back goals and the Friars extended their lead to 11-5 with 11:23 remaining in the game. Hatzipetrakos was credited with assists on each of the Friars’ two goals to start the fourth quarter, while Nawrocki picked up an assist on Kearns’ goal, man-up.

Georgetown would not go quietly, as it managed to score a pair of goals within a minute at 10:10 and 9:11.

Providence’s Kearns and Sean Leahey (Cranford, N.J.) closed the scoring on back-to-back goals with just under seven minutes to play.

Tate Boyce (Matthews, N.C.) was stellar in between the pipes as he recorded 17 saves, including seven in the fourth quarter. He also picked up four groundballs in the game. Nick Marrocco made eight saves or the Hoyas.

Georgetown held a 39-33 advantage in shots for the game, but the Friars won the groundball game, 23-19. The Hoyas held a slight advantage at the face-off “X”, winning 12-of-23 opportunities.

The Friars return to action on Saturday, April 15 against BIG EAST foe Marquette. Opening faceoff is set for 12:00 p.m. at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. The game will be broadcast on the BIG EAST Digital Network via FOX Sports GO.