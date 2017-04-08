Brown Men's Lacrosse Digs Out Of Early Hole To Beat Penn

Brown University Press Release

Providence, R.I. – Brown freshman goalie Phil Goss (San Francisco, CA) made a career high 19 saves, including 12 in the second half, to lead Brown to an 11-8 Ivy League win over Penn Saturday afternoon at Stevenson-Pincince Field.

The win lifts Brown to a 5-4 overall record, 2-1 in the Ivy League, while Penn falls to 4-5 overall, 1-3 in league play.

“It’s great to get a win over a team we respect and a league victory,” said Brown head coach Mike Daly. “Our players have bought-in to everything we’ve asked them to do. After last week’s game, I challenged our staff to find the right combinations on the field.”

Goss stood tall for the Bears, facing 41 shots from the Quakers and making 19 dazzling saves.

Junior face-off specialist Ted Ottens (Wilton, CT) captured 16-of 23 face-offs for the Bears and picked up a game-high eight ground balls, while scoring his fifth goal of the season.

Brown’s balanced scoring was led by All-American attackman Dylan Molloy (Setauket, NY), the 2016 Tewaaraton Award winner, with two goals and two assists. Sophomore attackman Jackson Newsome (Arlington, VA), making his first career start, scored two goals, as did freshman attackman Luke McCaleb (Chevy Chase, MD) and sophomore middy Michael Panepinto (Needham, MA).

Penn also received stellar play in goal with Reed Junkin, who made 17 saves, while facing 42 Brown shots. Kevin McGeary and Simon Mathias led the Quakers with two goals each.

The Bears had a decisive advantage in ground balls with a 36-28 edge.

Brown’s offense struggled to get on track as the Quakers built a 5-1 lead following an unassisted goal by Simon Mathias with 11:34 left in the second quarter.

That’s when Molloy took matters into his own hands, scoring two straight goals to open a 6-0 Brown run. Molloy also assisted on two of the six goals, and Panepinto scored twice in the run to give the Bears a 7-5 lead at the half.

McGeary and Reilly scored for the Quakers to knot the score, 7-7, at the 11:47 mark of the third quarter.

Undaunted, Brown scored four straight goals, with Newsome’s goal at the 5:38 mark of the third quarter giving the Bears the lead for good. Junior Steven Hudak (Rydal, PA) and McCaleb scored to give the Bears a 10-7 lead after three quarters, and Newsome scored again with 10:09 left in the game to complete the 4-0 Brown run for an 11-7 advantage.

The Bears travel to New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday, April 15 for an Ivy League match-up against Yale. Face-off is 12:00 noon on ESPNU.