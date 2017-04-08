Short-handed Red Sox Fall To Tigers, 4-1 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Short-handed Red Sox Fall To Tigers, 4-1

Posted: Updated:

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

       DETROIT (AP) - Jordan Zimmermann pitched six solid innings, and Jose Iglesias and James McCann both homered for Detroit, helping the Tigers to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

        Zimmermann (1-0) labored early but allowed only one run and four hits. The right-hander struggled last season amid neck problems, and the Tigers are hoping for big things from him in 2017.

        Boston led 1-0 when Iglesias tied it in the third with a solo shot to left. McCann's homer in the fifth put Detroit up 2-1, and the Tigers added two more runs that inning.

        Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings.

        Justin Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for the Tigers for his first save of the season and second of his career. Francisco Rodriguez, the regular closer, got four outs the previous day. 

        AP-WF-04-08-17 2025GMT

