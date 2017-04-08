Celtics Outlast Hornets To Stay In Race For Top Seed In Eastern - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Celtics Outlast Hornets To Stay In Race For Top Seed In Eastern Conference Playoffs

Posted: Updated:

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

       CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Isaiah Thomas scored 32 points, and the Boston Celtics remained in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 121-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

        Al Horford added 16 points and Kelly Olynyk had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season as the Celtics swept the four-game series and pulled within a half-game of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

        The Cavaliers (51-28) have road games remaining against Atlanta and Miami before closing at home against Toronto. The Celtics (51-29) have two home games left, against Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

        Nicolas Batum had 31 points and Kemba Walker added 23 for the Hornets.

        Boston led by as many as 19 in the second half, but the Hornets battled back to take a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Thomas took over.

        AP-WF-04-09-17 0036GMT
 

