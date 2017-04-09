Sergio Garcia Wins 2017 Masters, Takes Home First Career Major T - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sergio Garcia Wins 2017 Masters, Takes Home First Career Major Title

Posted: Updated:

        AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Sergio Garcia has won the first major championship of his career with a dramatic, sudden-death victory over Justin Rose at the Masters.

        Garcia finally broke through in his 71st major as a professional, and nearly 18 years after he was runner-up to Tiger Woods in a breakthrough performance in the PGA Championship.

        After missing a 5-foot birdie at the 72nd hole, Garcia had to get through one extra hole to finally remove the stigma of being considered the best player never to win one of golf's biggest events.

        It was worth the wait.

        Playing the 18th hole again, Rose got in trouble with an errant tee shot, forcing him to punch out from behind a giant magnolia tree. He missed a 14-foot par-saving putt that would've put some pressure on the Spaniard.

        It didn't matter. Garcia curled in a 12-foot birdie that gave him the green jacket.
 

