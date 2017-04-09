P-Bruins Fall To Penguins In Regular Season Home Finale

Providence Bruins Press Release

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins fell Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Sunday afternoon 2-1 in their final regular season home game. The P-Bruins got their loan goal from Jake DeBrusk while Zane McIntyre earned the start between the pipes.

The Penguins wasted little time jumping out the lead, scoring just 2:39 into the game. It was a memorable one for Cody Wydo, who took a wraparound attempt from Tom Kostopoulos and put home his first career AHL goal. Wilkes-Barre Scranton made it 2-0 shortly after, as at 7:30 a sloppy play in front cost McIntyre a goal. When the All-Star goalie couldn’t cover up Zach Aston-Reese’s shot, Jarrett Burton scored his sixth goal of the year to double the Penguins lead. The P-Bruins turned up the pressure late in the period, but still entered the break down 2-0

After a scoreless second period, the P-Bruins finally got on the scoreboard just 40 seconds into the final period. In the right corner, Peter Mueller fed Alex Grant from the left corner while on the power play. His shot in front was saved off the left pad of Casey DeSmith, but DeBrusk was right there to put home his 18th goal of the season in the left slot to cut their deficit to 2-1. Providence continued to pepper DeSmith with shots and scoring chances, but the eventual number one star shut down all opportunities as the Penguins won 2-1.

McIntyre stopped 27 of 29 shots while DeSmith stopped 33 of 34. Providence was 1-3 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Wednesday when they hit the road for a 7:05 pm faceoff in Springfield. A win would secure the team’s fifth straight postseason berth.

