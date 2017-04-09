Sandy Leon Helps Red Sox Rally Past Tigers Sunday - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sandy Leon Helps Red Sox Rally Past Tigers Sunday

Posted: Updated:

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

       DETROIT (AP) - Sandy Leon broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single, part of a four-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

        The Red Sox rallied four times from one-run deficits, finally taking the lead against the Detroit bullpen. The Tigers led 4-3 in the eighth when Bruce Rondon (0-1) allowed a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts and a single by Chris Young. A throwing error on Young's single by left fielder Justin Upton left runners at second and third. After an intentional walk, Kyle Ryan came in and walked pinch-hitter Brock Holt to force in the tying run.

        Leon followed with a line drive to center, and Boston led 6-4.

        Matt Barnes (1-0) got the win in relief. Craig Kimbrel allowed a run in the ninth but recovered for his second save of the season. He's converted 21 chances in a row. 

        AP-WF-04-09-17 2057GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.