Tom Brady Super Bowl jersey on display in Hall at Patriot Place

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady’s Super Bowl 49 jersey was put on display at The Hall at Patriot Place this weekend.

The grass stains from the New England Patriots’ win against the Seattle Seahawks two years ago are still visible.

The jersey was stolen and recently returned to Brady along with the one he wore in February playing in Super Bowl 51.

Fans stopped by to take a look and snap several pictures with the jersey as well as some game-used artifacts.

“5-time World Champions and Tom Brady is the most handsome dude in the world. I don’t know about that but - I do - I love him. He’s the best football player in the world!”

If you want to check out the jersey yourself, you can purchase tickets to The Hall at thehallatpatriotplace.com.

