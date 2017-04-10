Suspicious fire being investigated in New Bedford

By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
NEW BEDFORD, M.A. – The New Bedford Fire Department is investigating what caused a devastating fire Sunday afternoon.
Officials tell ABC6 News a business on Mount Vernon Street is considered a total loss after a portable toilet caught fire outside and flames quickly spread to the building around 2:00 p.m.
The burning plastic created thick black smoke that could be seen for miles.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is considered suspicious at this time.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017