Suspicious fire being investigated in New Bedford - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Suspicious fire being investigated in New Bedford

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. – The New Bedford Fire Department is investigating what caused a devastating fire Sunday afternoon.

Officials tell ABC6 News a business on Mount Vernon Street is considered a total loss after a portable toilet caught fire outside and flames quickly spread to the building around 2:00 p.m.

The burning plastic created thick black smoke that could be seen for miles.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is considered suspicious at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.