Cranston murder suspect in court

CRANSTON, R.I. — Emotions were running extremely high in Kent County District Court Monday morning.

More than a dozen of Krystal Boswell’s family and friends watched as 32-year-old James Lombardi was arraigned for allegedly murdering the 29-year-old woman.

Boswell’s mother was sobbing saying “no, no, no” and when Lombardi was being escorted out of the court room she screamed at him.

Boswell, a Fall River native, went missing on April 1st and Cranston police say they received an anonymous tip from someone saying James Lombardi had killed her.

Authorities ultimately found her body buried in the yard of a home on Preston Avenue in Cranston.

Lombardi had been doing construction on the home.

Police say Boswell was killed by suffocation and blunt force trauma to the head.

In court today, the Attorney General’s Office asked that the judge seal the arrest warrant in the case because it is still an active investigation.

Lombardi was ordered held without bail and is due back in court in two weeks.

