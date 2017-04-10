Man dies in car fire at I-95 rest stop on Mansfield

By: News Staff

MANSFIELD, M.A. - State police say a man has died after being pulled from his burning vehicle at an Interstate 95 rest stop in Massachusetts.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday about the car fire on the northbound side of the highway in Mansfield.

By the time troopers and the North Attleborough Fire Department arrived at the scene, the man had been pulled from the vehicle by good Samaritans.

Police say one of those Samaritans was a motorcycle rider protected from fire by his leather jacket and gloves.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not made public. No one else was in the vehicle.

The death remains under investigation.

