Man dies in car fire at I-95 rest stop on Mansfield - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man dies in car fire at I-95 rest stop on Mansfield

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6              

MANSFIELD, M.A. - State police say a man has died after being pulled from his burning vehicle at an Interstate 95 rest stop in Massachusetts.              

Police say they received multiple 911 calls at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday about the car fire on the northbound side of the highway in Mansfield.              

By the time troopers and the North Attleborough Fire Department arrived at the scene, the man had been pulled from the vehicle by good Samaritans.

Police say one of those Samaritans was a motorcycle rider protected from fire by his leather jacket and gloves.              

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not made public. No one else was in the vehicle.             

The death remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.