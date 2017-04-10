Official: 2 adults dead, 2 students hospitalized - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Official: 2 adults dead, 2 students hospitalized

By: The Associated Press

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The San Bernardino police chief says two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school.    

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan says on Twitter that investigators believe “the suspect is down.”

He says there is no further threat to the school.              

Burguan says the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide.              

He said at least two students were taken to a hospital. 

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

