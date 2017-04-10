Police investigating dog left abandoned stuffed inside box - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police investigating dog left abandoned stuffed inside box

JOHNSON, R.I. - Police in Johnston are now searching for the person who left a Chihuahua in a box that was tied shut.

The dog was found early Saturday morning around 4:00 a.m., in a parking lot of a nearby Pet Smart.

Authorities say the maintenance worker who found the dog rushed it to Ocean State Animal Hospital where it was later euthanized.

The Rhode Island SPCA says the dog was dehydrated and had blood on its paws from trying to claw its way out of the box.

Police say they are investigating the incident; looking to see if any near by businesses caught the act on camera.

The Rhode Island SPCA says it's offering a $1,000 reward to find the owner.

