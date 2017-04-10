Providence man gets 2 life sentences for 2014 shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence man gets 2 life sentences for 2014 shooting

Posted:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Providence man has been given consecutive life sentences for shooting another man in 2014.              

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says 23-year-old Justice Andrade was sentenced Monday to consecutive life sentences, plus another three years to serve, for the July 2014 murder of Ty Shon Perry in Providence.           

Andrade was found guilty of first-degree murder, a mandatory life sentence, and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, a mandatory consecutive life sentence under state law.           

A Superior Court judge sentenced Andrade to an additional three years to serve because he was also found guilty of possessing a firearm without a license.              

Kilmartin says Perry was attending a party when Andrade fired at the gathering. There were no other injuries.             

Kilmartin says Andrade associated with members of a Providence gang.

