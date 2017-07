By Nick Coit

The Boston Bruins beginning their preparation for the playoffs Monday. The B's will open the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday at Ottawa. The team signing defenseman Charlie McAvoy away from Providence & he practiced Monday with both Torey Krug & Brandon Carlo nursing injuries. Johnston's Noel Acciari is also trying to recover from an ailment. ABC6 Sports Anchor Nick Coit was at practice Monday.