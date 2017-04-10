Chiefs Offense Spoils PawSox Home Opener

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Pawtucket Red Sox welcomed a sell-out crowd of 10,065 to McCoy Stadium on a gorgeous Monday night for the home opener, but the Syracuse Chiefs blasted a trio of home runs en route to the 13-5 victory.

On a beautiful night with first-inning temperatures in the 60s, the PawSox (2-3) kicked off the home slate and the 75th anniversary season of McCoy Stadium. The Chiefs (1-3), however, spoiled the opener of the four-game set.

In his Pawtucket debut, right-handed starter Kyle Kendrick surrendered 10 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and one walk in six innings. Chiefs reliever Austin Adams earned the win with seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

PawSox catcher Blake Swihart (2-for-5) and designated hitter Allen Craig (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI, BB, HBP) each recorded multi-hit nights to pace the offense.

Pawtucket center fielder Rusney Castillo began the bottom of the first inning with the team’s first home run of the young season — driving a solo shot the opposite way.

But Syracuse scratched out three runs on three hits in the second inning.

The PawSox pulled within one, 3-2, in the fourth inning when second baseman Mike Miller yanked an RBI double into the left-field corner to score shortstop Ryan Court.

Syracuse, though, responded with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from cleanup man Brandon Snyder. The Chiefs extended the lead to 10-2 in the sixth inning, as designated hitter Corban Joseph pulled an RBI single to right field, and shortstop Irving Falu followed with a two-run shot to right.

After Syracuse widened the gap to 11-2 in the top of the seventh, Craig delivered a two-run single up the middle in the home seventh to trim the margin to 11-4.

Chiefs catcher Pedro Severino socked a two-run blast to left in the ninth to make it 13-4. In the bottom of the frame, Miller was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Craig.

The teams continue the four-game series Tuesday night at McCoy Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. The PawSox send right-hander Hector Velazquez to the mound, while the Chiefs counter with righty A.J. Cole. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 5:35 p.m.

The seven-game homestand runs through Saturday. Good seats are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.