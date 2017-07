By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

2017 PG Makai Ashton-Langford, a top 40 recruit in his class, giving his verbal commitment to Providence College Monday. The Worcester, MA area player was recently released from his letter of intent to UConn. Ashton-Langford and his family attended the Friars banquet, visiting with Coach Ed Cooley, who he called Monday to give the commitment. Ashton-Langford joins Nate Watson and Dajour Dickens as the incoming players for PC in the Fall.