Central High School classrooms closed due to mold

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Providence high school shut down 19 classrooms after mold was discovered in the building.

The Providence Journal reports water damage at Central High School was first discovered at the end of March, but only three rooms tested positively for mold.

The other 16 rooms remain closed.

Officials are preparing to fix the damage over April vacation so it will not disrupt students and teachers.

Central High School underwent a $30 million renovation ten years ago.

