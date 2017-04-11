Firefighters respond to rollover crash in Somerset

Courtesy of Richard Petrin
SOMERSET, Mass. — Two people were transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after a rollover crash in Somerset.
According to fire officials, an SUV landed on its side directly in front of a house on Chace Street and Regan Road after crashing with another car at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The 50-year-old man had to be pulled from his SUV through the sunroof.
A teenager and 50-year-old man were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
