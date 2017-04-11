O’Hurley returns!

By: Doreen Scanlon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Returning to his roots.

Actor John O’Hurley is playing the role of Billy Flynn when the musical “Chicago” comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center in May.

O’Hurley is mostly known for his portrayal of J. Peterman on “Seinfeld” and as one of the original celebrities on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The role of Flynn allows O’Hurley to utilize a skill set he learned while living in Rhode Island and as a student at Providence College.

O’Hurley says performing in Providence is like the completion of one big circle.

“Chicago” runs at PPAC May 2nd-7th.

For tickets, visit www.ppacri.org.

