O’Hurley returns! - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

O’Hurley returns!

Posted: Updated:

By: Doreen Scanlon

Email: dscanlon@abc6.com

Twitter: @ScanlonABC6 

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Returning to his roots.

Actor John O’Hurley is playing the role of Billy Flynn when the musical “Chicago” comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center in May.

O’Hurley is mostly known for his portrayal of J. Peterman on “Seinfeld” and as one of the original celebrities on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The role of Flynn allows O’Hurley to utilize a skill set he learned while living in Rhode Island and as a student at Providence College.

O’Hurley says performing in Providence is like the completion of one big circle.

“Chicago” runs at PPAC May 2nd-7th.

For tickets, visit www.ppacri.org.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.