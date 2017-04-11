Summer algae bloom blamed for 450,000 oyster deaths - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Summer algae bloom blamed for 450,000 oyster deaths

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. - Summer algae bloom blamed for killing 450,000 oysters in last year's Rhode Island harvest.

The Westerly Sun reports the algae bloom known as rust tide cut into the state's largest aquaculture crop. Rust tide appears in Rhode Island waters every summer, but last year's bloom was particularly widespread.

The algae kills fish but does not pose a risk to humans. It causes the oysters to not grow to harvest size and die at a higher rate.

The state's aquaculture industry grew in 2016, with nine farms added to production and $5.5 million in total value.

Still, the East Coast Shellfish Association worries about rust tide, which causes massive fish deaths in South Korea.

The country has a similar climate to Rhode Island.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.