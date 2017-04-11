New Bedford police arrest two armed robbery suspects

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Two men have been arrested in New Bedford after a slew of robberies in the city, according to police.

Officials arrested 21-year-old Isaiah Garcia Jr. and 28-year-old Cesar Berroa

Garcia is being charged for 6 armed robberies in various businesses including Rent A Center, Family Dollar, Dollar General, sunrise bakery, and domino’s pizza.

Berroa has been charged with two armed robberies at the Family Dollar and Dollar General.

However, it does not end there as detectives say both suspects are connected to robberies in Fall River, Somerset, Seekonk, Dartmouth, and Fairhaven.

Both men were arraigned Monday in third district court and the state requested they be held on $50,000 cash bail.

Authorities say Judge McGovern set bail for both defendants at $10,000.

Garcia is scheduled to return to court May 8th and Berroa is scheduled to return May 9th.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017