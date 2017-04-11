New Bedford police arrest two armed robbery suspects - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Bedford police arrest two armed robbery suspects

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Two men have been arrested in New Bedford after a slew of robberies in the city, according to police.

Officials arrested 21-year-old Isaiah Garcia Jr. and 28-year-old Cesar Berroa

Garcia is being charged for 6 armed robberies in various businesses including Rent A Center, Family Dollar, Dollar General, sunrise bakery, and domino’s pizza.

Berroa has been charged with two armed robberies at the Family Dollar and Dollar General.

However, it does not end there as detectives say both suspects are connected to robberies in Fall River, Somerset, Seekonk, Dartmouth, and Fairhaven.

Both men were arraigned Monday in third district court and the state requested they be held on $50,000 cash bail.

Authorities say Judge McGovern set bail for both defendants at $10,000.

Garcia is scheduled to return to court May 8th and Berroa is scheduled to return May 9th.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.