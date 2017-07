By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A man accused of posing as an Uber driver and kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Providence teen was in court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Francis Scott approached a girl walking to school on Valentine’s Day and offered her a ride. Scott then attacked the girl.

Police are adding charges against Scott.

Officials believe there could be more victims.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017