Two drivers facing DUI charges after being revived with Narcan after crashes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Two Rhode Island drivers forced to be revived with Narcan faced DUI charges in court Tuesday.

Michael Ducharme, 56, faced charges after slamming his van into the El Chapin Restaurant on Plainfield Street in Providence back in March.

Police say he crash into four parked cars before hitting the restaurant.

Ducharme was found unconscious behind the wheel and was administered Narcan.

He was released Tuesday on $1,000 personal recognizance and will appear on April 25, 2017 for his pre-trial.

Two days later, Providence Police gave Narcan to another driver who crashed his car into a pole with his baby in the backseat.

That driver, James Keach, also faced DUI charges Tuesday.

Keach is facing a $1,200 fine, 12 months with a suspended license, an alcohol education program, and 60 hours of community service.

