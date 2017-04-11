RISPCA raises reward to find owner of abandoned Chihuahua in PetSmart parking lot

By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. – The RISPCA is raising the reward from $1,000 to $2,500 for information regarding a severely neglected dog found in the parking lot of a Johnston PetSmart Monday.

The dog had to be euthanized due to the extent of his injuries.

Police are now trying to track down the dog’s owner.

The RISCPA doesn’t normally raise rewards, but they’ve had a large outpouring of support from the community to get justice for the dog.

The ten-pound Chihuahua was found severely emaciated and nearly comatose outside of the PetSmart.

Workers discovered the dog struggling to breathe inside of a cardboard box that was tied shut.

The dog was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment but had to be put down due to his injuries.

The dog is estimated to be between 7 and 10 years old and weighed half of what a healthy dog his age should weigh.

Dr. EJ Finocchio of the RISPCA said the dog was likely neglected for a period of months.

“It’s just baffling to me. Why do this kind of thing and seal him up in a box.”

The reward is for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the dog’s owner on animal abuse charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RISPCA or Johnston Police and may do so anonymously.

