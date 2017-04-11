Silver Alert cancelled; missing Providence man found safe - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Silver Alert cancelled; missing Providence man found safe

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Police have cancelled a Silver Alert for an elderly male Tuesday afternoon, after he was found safe.

Rudolph Aleardi, 89, had been reported missing when he was last seen on foot heading north on Chalkstone Avenue in Providence.

Aleardi is a white male, 6’2”, and approximately 220 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and tan shoes.

Aleardi has Dementia, PTSD, and hearing loss.

