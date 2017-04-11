Superior Court judge: No new embezzlement trial for Dan Doyle

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Court officials say they have denied a new trial for Dan Doyle on Tuesday.

Institute for International Sport founder Dan Doyle, a former college basketball coach and boxing promoter for Sugar Ray Leonard, was convicted by a jury in December 2016 of 18 counts, including embezzlement, forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses.

Prosecutors said the 67-year-old Doyle, of West Hartford, Connecticut, used the institute as a piggybank, taking more than $1 million to pay for things including his children's college tuition, one daughter's wedding expenses and plastic surgery.

He was also accused of forging the signatures of two board presidents, including Alan Hassenfeld, the former CEO of Hasbro Inc.

Doyle's lawyer argued that he didn't do anything criminal.

The trial in Washington County Superior Court lasted two months.

