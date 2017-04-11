Superior Court judge: No new embezzlement trial for Dan Doyle - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Superior Court judge: No new embezzlement trial for Dan Doyle

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Court officials say they have denied a new trial for Dan Doyle on Tuesday.

Institute for International Sport founder Dan Doyle, a former college basketball coach and boxing promoter for Sugar Ray Leonard, was convicted by a jury in December 2016 of 18 counts, including embezzlement, forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses.             

Prosecutors said the 67-year-old Doyle, of West Hartford, Connecticut, used the institute as a piggybank, taking more than $1 million to pay for things including his children's college tuition, one daughter's wedding expenses and plastic surgery.              

He was also accused of forging the signatures of two board presidents, including Alan Hassenfeld, the former CEO of Hasbro Inc.    

Doyle's lawyer argued that he didn't do anything criminal.         

The trial in Washington County Superior Court lasted two months.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.