MassDOT announces temporary closure of Rt. 18

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the temporary closure of Route 18 in New Bedford.

It is expected to take one night to complete, and will be conducted overnight from 9:00 p.m., on April 17, to 6:00 a.m., on April 18.

The closure, authorities say, will occur between Coggeshall Street and Union Street including exit 15 on Interstate 195.

This closure will allow for painting of the Wamsutta Railroad Bridge as well as roadway median work.

According to MassDOT, a temporary detour will be in place for all motor vehicle traffic as follows:

I-195 Eastbound to Route 18 Southbound:

Take Exit 16 (Washburn St)

Take a right at the bottom of the ramp onto Washburn Street

Take a right onto Belleville Avenue

Take a left onto Coggeshall Street

Take a left onto Purchase Street

Continue on Purchase Street which becomes Foster Street

Continue on Foster Street which becomes North 6 th Street

Take a left onto Union Street

The end of Union Street intersects with Route 18

I-195 Westbound to Route 18 Southbound:

Take Exit 17 (Coggeshall St)

Take a left at the bottom of the ramp onto Coggeshall Street

Take a left onto Purchase Street

Continue on Purchase Street which becomes Foster Street

Continue on Foster Street which becomes North 6 th Street

Take a left onto Union Street

The end of Union Street intersects with Route 18

Officials say anyone planning on traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

