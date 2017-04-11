Man who allegedly posed as Uber driver faces more assault charges

By Bianca Buono

Providence Police are calling 36-year-old Francis Scott a serial rapist. Scott was arrested in February for pretending to be an Uber driver so he could lure in a teenage girl. Now, Scott is facing more sexual assault charges.

On Valentine’s Day, police say Scott offered a 15-year-old girl a ride to school, claiming to be an Uber driver. When the girl realized he was going the wrong way, she tried to get out, but police say Scott held her down and sexually assaulted her.

"He ended up taking her behind Blast Fitness on Adelaide Avenue, which is the old Stop and Shop,” said Major David Lapatin of the Providence Police Department.

Police arrested and charged him, but since that story aired on the news, three more victims have come forward. In court Tuesday, Scott was arraigned on two additional sexual assault charges.

This time, the victims allege Scott contacted them through Facebook under the name 'Self Made' offering to meet them and sell them marijuana.

In one case, the victim claims Scott forced her to touch him and in the other, the victim says he touched her against her will.

"We believe there are more victims out there and we'd like to help them,” said Lapatin.

In court Tuesday, Scott waived his right to a bail hearing for the initial sexual assault charge. He’s now being held without bail for 90 days.

