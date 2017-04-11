Congressman calls for Spicer to resign after Hitler comment - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Congressman calls for Spicer to resign after Hitler comment

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
Congressman David Cicilline Congressman David Cicilline

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- A congressman from Rhode Island is calling for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to resign after he said Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.              

Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline says Spicer made "despicable, ignorant remarks" about the Holocaust and Hitler.                 

Cicilline, who is Jewish, says Spicer should not work in the White House.              

Spicer said Tuesday that Hitler “didn't even sink to using chemical weapons” in a clumsy comparison to Syria that drew instant rebuke from Jewish groups and critics who noted it ignored Hitler's use of gas chambers to exterminate Jews during the Holocaust.              

Spicer was attempting to discuss the horror of the chemical weapons attack last week in Syria, which the Trump administration is blaming on President Bashar Assad.              

Spicer was raised in Rhode Island. 

