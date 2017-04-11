Man faces serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Taunton

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, M.A. – One man suffered serious injuries after two cars hit him while he was riding a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

Massachusetts State Police told ABC6 News a 23-year-old man from Goffs Town N.H., was riding his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Route 24 South, when a car changed lanes and hit his bike.

Once hit, the motorcycle and operator were hit again by another vehicle around 4:39 p.m.

The unidentified motorcyclist was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Massachusetts State Police noted the driver of the car that initially hit the motorcycle was given a criminal summons for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, as well as unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

