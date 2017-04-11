State House lights to blink in ritual to cheer up sick kids

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The State House will blink its lights to sick kids inside a children's hospital as part of a nightly display along the Providence River.

Democratic state Rep. Dennis Canario, of Portsmouth, announced that the State House is participating in the “Good Night Lights” program on Wednesday night through Friday night.

The gesture that began with a single light more than six years ago has become a highly anticipated ritual inside Hasbro Children's Hospital.

Skyscrapers, tugboats, hotels, a yacht club and police cruisers send the blinking goodnight message.

Canario wrote to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to ask if the State House could take part.

He says it's truly a heartwarming gesture that so many have become involved in.

