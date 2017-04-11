Crews investigating grisly crash in Warren - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Crews investigating grisly crash in Warren

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

WARREN, R.I. – Crews in Warren are investigating what case a crash that sent four people to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to the Warren Police Department, around 9:08 p.m., two vehicles collided in the area of Metacom Ave, and Child Street, and continued to slide down the road until hitting an unoccupied vehicle parked on the street.

This impact caused one of the vehicles to rollover, trapping three people inside.

Crews used the Jaws of Life to extricate the occupants of the vehicle.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle involved in the initial impact was self extricated.

All four were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

