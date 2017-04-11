Bristol Police, RIPTA investigating crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bristol Police, RIPTA investigating crash

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BRISTOL, R.I. -- Two people were transported to Newport Hospital when the RIPTA bus they were on was involved in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.

RIPTA officials told ABC6 News, crews responded to Hope Street around 5:00 p.m., for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving the Route 60 bus.

Authorities say RIPTA is co-operating with the Bristol Police Department as they investigate the incident.

The two people transported to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

No further information is available at this time. 

