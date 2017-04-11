House Judiciary Committee hears marijuana legalization testimony, votes to hold for further study

By Kirsten Glavin

PROVIDENCE, RI – The House Judiciary Committee listened to hours of testimony Tuesday night, regarding the legalization of marijuana in Rhode Island.

Dozens and dozens of people rattled of statistics and made arguments about what kind of impact recreational marijuana use would have. Concerns ran the gamut but one major talking point was how police could effectively regulate marijuana use, especially when people are under the influence and pulled over in their vehicles.

Marijuana advocates said it would be similar to what's done with alcohol. Police could use field sobriety tests and the officer's best judgment.

"We don't have a breathalyzer for marijuana, but we don't have a breathalyzer for opioids,” Jared Moffat, Director of Regulate RI told ABC6 News in an interview. “We don't have a breathalyzer for many more powerful legal substances that people are prescribed."

Another concern that came up on multiple occasions was keeping up with Massachusetts, where recreational amounts of marijuana are already legal and easily accessible.

"We're going to have issues that come with it because our neighboring state is legalizing, but we're not going to have the revenue,” said Rep. Carol Hagan McCentee, a member of the House Judiciary Committee representing South Kingstown and Narragansett.

Out of a few bills discussed, the "Adult use of Cannabis Act" otherwise known as H 5555, was a major focus. It would allow people over 21 to have one ounce of marijuana on them and grow one plant in an enclosed, locked space. It would also establish the Office of Cannabis Coordination within the executive branch, which would be charged with coordinating among state agencies to establish a tightly regulated system of licensed marijuana retail stores, cultivation facilities, processing facilities and testing facilities. The standard 7% sales tax of retail marijuana would be increased to 23%.

Even with an age cutoff, many feared marijuana would still get in the hands of children.

"We're giving kids the ‘okay’ to play Russian Roulette with their brains, because we know 1 out of 6 kids who start using marijuana are going to become addicted,” said Mike Cerullo, founder of What’s The Rush, Rhode Island.

The Judiciary committee ended up fairly split on the issue. Representatives like Hagan McEntee said they were still undecided.

"We've got a long way to go as I see it,” Rep. McEntee told ABC6 News.

The House Judiciary Committee voted to hold it for further study.