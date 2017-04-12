Mayor Avedisian updates on schools

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. — Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian and Councilman Jeremy Rix are expected to discuss issues affecting several Warwick schools during the Norwood Neighborhood Association meeting Wednesday tonight.

Mayor Avedisian and Councilman Rix will update parents on fire alarm installations at Norwood and Holliman Elementary schools.

This is in addition to bid status of Aldrich Junior High School.

The meeting will be held at the Boys and Girls Club on Frederick Street at 7 p.m.

