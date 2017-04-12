Mayor Avedisian updates on schools - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mayor Avedisian updates on schools

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. — Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian and Councilman Jeremy Rix are expected to discuss issues affecting several Warwick schools during the Norwood Neighborhood Association meeting Wednesday tonight.

Mayor Avedisian and Councilman Rix will update parents on fire alarm installations at Norwood and Holliman Elementary schools.

This is in addition to bid status of Aldrich Junior High School.

The meeting will be held at the Boys and Girls Club on Frederick Street at 7 p.m.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.