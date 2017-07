By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Former Rhode Island State Representative Peter Palumbo, who was charged with embezzling funds, will appear in court Wednesday.

Palumbo was charged with embezzling campaign funds and filing false documents.

An audit conducted last year found that the former state representative could not account for $60,000 in campaign money.

Palumbo could face up to 10 years in prison for those charges.

