Win Tickets to Monster Jam at Dunkin Donuts Center Providence, March 9th-11th! Fill out the contest form below to be entered for your chance to win a family 6-pack of tickets. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries.

Featuring: Blue Thunder driven by Matt Cody, El Toro Loco driven by Mark List, Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson, Max-D driven by Jared Eichelberger, Megalodon driven by Justin Sipes, Monster Mutt Rottweiler driven by Cory Snyder, Wonder Woman driven by Collete Davis, Zombie driven by Ami Houde

Contest Official Rules



No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest is open only to residents of Southern New England,living within the ABC6 – WLNE-TV viewing area



The contest starts on 3/1/18 and ends 3/7/17.



Here's How to Enter:

Enter the form provided with your name, email address, street address and telephone number

Prize:

Winner will be selected at random from all entries. There will be 1 winner.



Winner will be notified by email.



Prize Value: $200.00 but has no cash exchange value.



Odds of Winning: The odds of winning the prize depend on the number of entries received.



Eligibility:

Only one winner per household in a 90 day period for all contests held on abc6.com. Entrants must live within the ABC6 WLNE-TV viewing area



Employees, members of employees immediate family, of ABC6 WLNE-TV, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors,members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.



Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be consider winner's consent of having winner's name, likeness, and voice used (with further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employ affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes,assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.



Sponsor: Feld Entertainment