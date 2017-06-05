UPDATE: 'Nibbles Woodaway' to get a fresh coat of paint

By Alana Cerrone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The iconic 'Nibbles Woodaway' will be re-painted on Thursday.

He was vandalized last week. Folks at The Big Blue Bug Solutions say never in the 40 years that the bug's been up there have they had this happen.

"I said ugh are you kidding me - we were really shocked by it."

Tony DeJesus got wind of the vandalism early that morning. He says it must have happened in the overnight by at least two very daring culprits who had to climb to the top of the roof, and then to the top of nibbles.

The bug itself is raised up off the roof over 12 feet.

The vandals painted on both sides of the bug's head near his eyes. It seems to show initials too.

The graffiti is visible from the highway for all of Nibbles' passers-by to see. That's why the company wants to get rid of it as soon as possible.

