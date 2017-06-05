UPDATE: Vandals tag iconic 'Nibbles Woodaway'

By Alana Cerrone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The folks at Big Blue Bug Solutions say they've had people climb up to the top of the building and touch the famous bug Nibbles Woodaway, but never in the 40 years that the bug's been up there have they had this happen - they got to work to find Nibbles had been tagged.

"I said ugh are you kidding me - we were really shocked by it."

Tony DeJesus got wind of the vandalism early this morning. He says it must have happened overnight by at least two very daring culprits who had to climb to the top of the roof, and then to the top of nibbles.

The bug itself is raised up off the roof over 12 feet.

The vandals painted on both sides of the bug's head near his eyes. It seems to show initials too.

The graffiti is visible from the highway for all of Nibbles' passers-by to see. That's why the company wants to get rid of it as soon as possible.

But removing it might be a challenge. The bug was painted 5 or 6 years ago and they don't want to ruin his paint in the process.

Meanwhile, we’re told the Graffiti Task Force can’t tackle Nibbles’ graffiti so the company is trying to figure out a different solution, but will most likely have someone paint over the graffiti. They did alert Providence Police.

ABC6 News learned on Tuesday Nibbled Woodaway will be re-painted on Thursday.

