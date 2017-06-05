UPDATE: Suspects who shot, killed 18-year-old charged with murder

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney's office announced the two suspects who shot and killed 18-year-old Brad Lourenco on June 5th have been charged with murder.

Ivan Fontanez, Jr.,20, and Keeland Rose, 23, both of New Bedford were held without bail following a court appearance on Monday.

Police say Fontanez and Rose shot Lourenco in the area of South First and Blackmer Street, on June 5th around 2:30 p.m.

Lourenco, of New Bedford, succumbed to his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Both were initially charged with the following offenses:

Assault and battery by discharge of a firearm

Carrying an illegal firearm.

Carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

Illegal discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

No further information is available at this time.

