UPDATE: Suspects who shot, killed 18-year-old charged with murde - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Suspects who shot, killed 18-year-old charged with murder

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney's office announced the two suspects who shot and killed 18-year-old Brad Lourenco on June 5th have been charged with murder.  

Ivan Fontanez, Jr.,20, and Keeland Rose, 23, both of New Bedford were held without bail following a court appearance on Monday.

Police say Fontanez and Rose shot Lourenco in the area of South First and Blackmer Street, on June 5th around 2:30 p.m.

Lourenco, of New Bedford, succumbed to his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Both were initially charged with the following offenses:

  • Assault and battery by discharge of a firearm
  • Carrying an illegal firearm.
  • Carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

No further information is available at this time. 

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.