UPDATE: Suspects who shot, killed 18-year-old charged with murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney's office announced the two suspects who shot and killed 18-year-old Brad Lourenco on June 5th have been charged with murder.
Ivan Fontanez, Jr.,20, and Keeland Rose, 23, both of New Bedford were held without bail following a court appearance on Monday.
Police say Fontanez and Rose shot Lourenco in the area of South First and Blackmer Street, on June 5th around 2:30 p.m.
Lourenco, of New Bedford, succumbed to his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.
Both were initially charged with the following offenses:
- Assault and battery by discharge of a firearm
- Carrying an illegal firearm.
- Carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
- Illegal discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
No further information is available at this time.
