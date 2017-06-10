PawSox Blanked in Front of Second Largest Crowd in McCoy Stadium History

PawSox news release...

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Before the second-largest crowd (11,959) in McCoy Stadium history, the Pawtucket Red Sox fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 3-0, on a gorgeous Saturday on Star Wars Night.

The sell-out crowd witnessed a pitchers’ duel until Buffalo (32-28) used a pair of late-game home runs to break a scoreless tie and down the PawSox (29-28), who entered the day on a five-game winning streak and a 10-game home winning streak, which matched the longest in team history. Pawtucket had won 13 of its previous 16 games.

PawSox starter Héctor Velázquez shined over six shutout innings, scattering five hits and collecting four strikeouts. The 28-year old right-hander from Mexico retired 10 straight Bisons from the third through sixth innings. Velázquez once again qualifies among the International League’s best starting pitchers and again leads the circuit in ERA, WHIP and fewest baserunners per nine innings.

In his first Triple-A start of the season, former big leaguer and Buffalo starter Lucas Harrell worked five scoreless frames with four punchouts. Reliever Mike Bolsinger (W, 2-1) added two shutout innings, and righty Leonel Campos (S, 5) earned a five-out save.

PawSox reliever Jamie Callahan (L, 0-1) allowed two home runs in two innings, while righty Ty Buttrey impressed in a 1-2-3 ninth, fanning two on a total of 11 pitches (10 strikes) and touching 97 MPH on the stadium radar gun.

Pawtucket first baseman Sam Travis, in his second game since being optioned from Boston, went 2-for-4 with a double in the ninth.

Buffalo broke the scoreless game in the seventh when third baseman Jason Leblebijian, the league’s top hitter, lifted a solo shot to left-center.

In the eighth, cleanup man Mike Ohlman launched a titanic two-out, two-run shot over the left-field bullpen to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Travis reached second to begin the ninth, but Campos retired the next three to stamp the victory.

The PawSox conclude their four-game series and seven-game series Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at McCoy Stadium. PawSox right-hander Marcus Walden (5-2, 2.08) is scheduled to oppose Bisons righty Luis Santos (2-4, 4.12)