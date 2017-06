By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

LaSalle held off Cranston East 10 to 7 to win the Division 1 Regional Pod. The Rams advance to the title series next week at McCoy Stadium.

Coventry rallied to beat South Kingstown, 12 to 10, forcing a game on Sunday to decide the team the Rams will play in the D-1 Finals.

In Division II, Scituate blanked Prout 6-0 to advance to the title series beginning Monday at McCoy.