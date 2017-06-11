Police ID motorcyclist in Warwick hit-and-run

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. – (WLNE) Police have identified the motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after a hit and run collision with an SUV around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Steven Watkins, 33, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital after witness’s contacted police. An investigation is ongoing due to the circumstances surrounding the incident and the driver of the SUV was taken into custody after fleeing the scene.

Brian Larkin, 48, also a resident of Warwick, is held on charges of duty to stop in accident resulting in personal injury, and DUI serious bodily injury result. He will be brought before a bail commissioner today, on June 11th for arraignment on these charges.

The Warwick Police Department is asking the public to help bring forward any witnesses to the crash at this time to aid in the pending investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Warwick Police Traffic Unit at 401-468-4200.

