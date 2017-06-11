Berkley police still searching for missing man

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@CLeshnerABC6

BERKLEY, Mass. -- The search continues tonight for a missing Berkley man with disabilities. Today was day 4 of the search for 48 year old Donald Flint. He's been missing since Wednesday night.

Neighbors say it's out of character for him to be gone this long and at this point, they're concerned for his safety.

Donald Flint is known around town for walking through the woods near his home on Padelford Street, but he never goes too far.

"Sometimes he'll venture but only down to the next street and over to the airfield," says his neighbor Darcy Lee.

He hasn't been seen since Wednesday night and police have been searching for him since Thursday. They actively searched the woods by the airfield across from his home on Saturday. Police would not disclose the location of their search on Sunday.

"They seem to have a pretty collaborative effort from every town around and the state troopers too, I mean if he's in the woods they're going to find him, that's why it's scary that we're on day 4 and they haven't found him," says Lee.

Flint has developmental disabilities. Neighbors say the last time he wandered from home was 15 years ago and it was only for a few hours.

"He's very friendly, he'll have a conversation with anyone, the nicest guy but he'll tell everybody anything too, he's very trusting," says Lee.

Police say they'll continue their search on Monday.

© WLNE-TV 2017