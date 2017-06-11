Berkley police still searching for missing man - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Berkley police still searching for missing man

Posted: Updated:

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@CLeshnerABC6

BERKLEY, Mass. -- The search continues tonight for a missing Berkley man with disabilities. Today was day 4 of the search for 48 year old Donald Flint. He's been missing since Wednesday night.

Neighbors say it's out of character for him to be gone this long and at this point, they're concerned for his safety.

Donald Flint is known around town for walking through the woods near his home on Padelford Street, but he never goes too far.

"Sometimes he'll venture but only down to the next street and over to the airfield," says his neighbor Darcy Lee.

He hasn't been seen since Wednesday night and police have been searching for him since Thursday. They actively searched the woods by the airfield across from his home on Saturday. Police would not disclose the location of their search on Sunday.

"They seem to have a pretty collaborative effort from every town around and the state troopers too, I mean if he's in the woods they're going to find him, that's why it's scary that we're on day 4 and they haven't found him," says Lee.

Flint has developmental disabilities. Neighbors say the last time he wandered from home was 15 years ago and it was only for a few hours.

"He's very friendly, he'll have a conversation with anyone, the nicest guy but he'll tell everybody anything too, he's very trusting," says Lee.

Police say they'll continue their search on Monday.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.