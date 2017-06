By Ken Bell

North Smithfield defeated Classical 4 to 2 to push the D-III championship to a winner-take-all game on Wednesday at Rhode Island College. Mike deRonde knocked in three runs and came in with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th to get the final strikeout.

South Kingstown defeated Coventry 5 to 2 to advance to the Division 1 title series against LaSalle beginning Monday at McCoy Stadium.