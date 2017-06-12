Tigers have a Grand Time Against Red Sox in Series Finale - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tigers have a Grand Time Against Red Sox in Series Finale

Posted: Updated:


By KEN POWTAK=
Associated Press=


       BOSTON (AP) _ Justin Upton hit a grand slam off the right-field foul pole, Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers averted a sweep with an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.


        The Tigers halted a three-game losing streak in a contest that lasted 4 hours, 6 minutes. Boston had won 13 of 19 and seven of eight in Fenway Park.
        Daniel Norris (3-4) held Boston to two runs over five innings, giving up seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts.


        Drew Pomeranz (6-4) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, snapping his career-best three-game winning streak.
        Hanley Ramirez had an RBI single and Dustin Pedroia a run-scoring double for Boston.


        The first six innings took just over three hours, sending a large portion of fans streaming for the exits after the final out of the sixth.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.