Attorney General: Shred for free to stop identity theft

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin is working with a shredding service to provide free shredding to prevent identity theft.              

Kilmartin says one of the easiest ways to prevent identity theft is by shredding documents that contain personal information, such as bank statements, bills and credit card offers.             

His office is partnering with Infoshred in Connecticut.             

The first event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lincoln Senior Center. Additional events are planned for later this year.              

There will also be a collection for non-perishable food items for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank at the event.              

There's a limit of two boxes or two large shopping bags of documents.              

The documents are shredded to a fine confetti and recycled, keeping tons of material out of landfills.

