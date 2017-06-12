Firefighters help bride and groom get to wedding reception - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Firefighters help bride and groom get to wedding reception

By: The Associated Press

AVON, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters responding to a call in Connecticut ended up saving a couple's wedding day.              

In a Facebook post, the Avon Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a local church for a bus fire Saturday.              

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a trolley bus with an engine compartment fire.

The bus driver had already extinguished the fire, but a wedding party was left without a ride to the reception.             

The firefighters responded by offering the bride and groom a ride to the reception.               

Facebook photos show the bride and groom in all smiles as they rode in the firetruck.

The department says they made it to the reception on time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

