Police respond to several violent incidents over weekend

Police respond to several violent incidents over weekend

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) —Police are investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Wisdom Street just after 1:00 a.m., when two men said they were being followed. An altercation soon broke out.

Both victims were stabbed and treated for non life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

This was just one of several violent incidents reported in the capital city this weekend.

Police also responded to a parking lot off Broad Street around midnight on Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Crews also responded to Waterplace Park just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing near the main basin.

No arrests have been made in any case.

